Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 14, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. LG Autonomy: Supreme Court reserves judgement in FG’s suit against 36 state govs
The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Thursday, reserved judgement in the suit the Federal Government filed to secure full autonomy for the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.Read more
2. Court postpones arraignment of Yahaya Bello on fraud charges
A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, posponed the scheduled arraignment of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on charges of N80.2 billion fraud.Read more
3. Troops kill bandit leader, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed a bandit leader, Buharin Yadi, along with dozens of his fighters in Kaduna State.Read more
4. Kaduna govt dismisses report of shooting, kidnapping on highway linking Abuja
The Kaduna State government has dismissed a report of shooting and kidnapping along the highway linking Abuja.Read more
5. NNPP secretary says Kwankwaso’s court order won’t shield him from EFCC probe
Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed the Kano State High Court order obtained by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to halt his investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as too weak to evade justice.Read more
6. Clark demands implementation of 2014 confab report in letter to Tinubu
A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, has demanded the implementation of the 2014 national conference report.Read more
7. Nigeria seeks $500m loan from World Bank for rural roads
The Federal Government has requested a $500 million loan from the World Bank for the development of rural roads and agricultural marketing.Read more
8. NNPC to withdraw suit on sale of ExxonMobil’s $1.28bn asset
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has filed a motion in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja to discontinue lawsuit against the sale of $1.2 billion assets belonging to Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.Read more
9. 3 dead, one injured in fresh mining pit collapse in Niger
At least three persons died and one other was injured when a mining pit collapsed at Bazakwoi, a village in the Adnun community of Niger State.Read more
10. Priest sentenced to life in prison for raping minor in Ekiti
Justice O.I.O Ogunyemi of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado- Ekiti, on Thursday, sentenced a pastor with Winners Chapel Church, Omuo- Ekiti, Mr. Enoch Gbinyiam, to life imprisonment for raping a minor in his church.Read more
