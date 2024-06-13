3 dead, one injured in fresh mining pit collapse in Niger

At least three persons died and one other was injured when a mining pit collapsed at Bazakwoi, a village in the Adnun community of Niger State.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed the news to journalists on Thursday in Minna.

He said: “The agency received a report of a mining pit collapse at Bazakwoi of Adnun community.

“The incident occurred on Thursday. It involved local miners who were said to be carrying out mining activities illegally.

“Three persons were confirmed dead while one person was rescued alive with injuries.”

He, however, added that no one was trapped in the pit.

The latest incident occurred just one week after a mining pit collapsed in the Galkogo community of the Shiroro local government area of the state and killed over 20 persons.

