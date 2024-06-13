News
Tinubu appoints Tanimu Yakubu as Budget Office DG
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Tanimu Yakubu as the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.
This followed the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Ben Akabueze as DG of the Budget Office.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
The statement read: “Mr. Yabuku is an accomplished economist and was Chief Economic Adviser to a former President from 2007 to 2010, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2007, and Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning in Katsina State from 1999 to 2003.
“The new Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wagner College, Staten Island, New York, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the same institution.
“President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Director-General, Mr. Akabueze, for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.
“The President said he expects the new Director-General of this pivotal agency to further enhance the provision of efficient and qualitative budget functions, to promote fiscal sustainability, transparency, and accountability in public finance management for national development.”
