Delta Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker

The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday recalled the lawmaker representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency, Mr. Matthew Omonade.

The Assembly suspended the lawmaker for alleged gross misconduct on May 14.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Dennis Guwor, announced the lawmaker’s recall at Thursday’s plenary in Asaba.

This followed the adoption of an ad-hoc committee set up by the House to investigate Omonade.

The speaker said: “The House has, therefore, lifted the suspension following the adoption of the recommendations of the committee.

“He (Omonade) is expected to resume plenary and other legislative duties on the next sitting day.”

Earlier, the House Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, said the parliament after a thorough investigation recommended that Omonade be sounded a note of warning against future occurrence.

He said the committee also recommended that the recalled lawmaker be made to study the rules of the House.

