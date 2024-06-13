News
Delta Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker
The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday recalled the lawmaker representing Ughelli North 1 Constituency, Mr. Matthew Omonade.
The Assembly suspended the lawmaker for alleged gross misconduct on May 14.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Dennis Guwor, announced the lawmaker’s recall at Thursday’s plenary in Asaba.
This followed the adoption of an ad-hoc committee set up by the House to investigate Omonade.
READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes 2024 budget, raises it by N10.5bn
The speaker said: “The House has, therefore, lifted the suspension following the adoption of the recommendations of the committee.
“He (Omonade) is expected to resume plenary and other legislative duties on the next sitting day.”
Earlier, the House Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, said the parliament after a thorough investigation recommended that Omonade be sounded a note of warning against future occurrence.
He said the committee also recommended that the recalled lawmaker be made to study the rules of the House.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...