Delta Assembly passes 2024 budget, raises it by N10.5bn

The Delta State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2024 appropriation bill of N724.9 billion.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N714.4 billion to the parliament on November 29.

The sum of N316.6 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N408.3 billion for capital spending in the budget.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, who presented the report, said the budget was N10.5 billion higher than the estimate presented to the parliament by the governor.

She said the budget was strategically prepared to ensure that the policy trust of the state government aligned with the public priorities and expectations.

Okowa-Daramola said: “The preparation process was designed to promote accountability, transparency, inclusiveness and public participation.



“Allocation of resources to recurrent and capital expenditures was fairly done.

“Other sectors and sub-sectors like education, agriculture, environment, healthcare, sports, youth, and girl child development were given adequate budgetary consideration.

“Appropriations were also made to facilitate the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“All these are aimed at improving business competitiveness and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the state.”

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr. Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion for the third reading and passage of the appropriation bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, Mr. Dennis Guwor, was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr. Edafe Emakpo.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

