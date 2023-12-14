Two more commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet in Rivers

Two more commissioners resigned from Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara’s cabinet on Thursday.

The duo are the Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, and his Social Welfare and Rehabilitation counterpart, Inime Aguma.

They confirmed their exit from the government in separate letters to the governor.

Alabo and Aguma’s resignations came a few hours after the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, left his position.

The works commissioner said he resigned from the position due to personal philosophy, and ethics.

He wrote: “I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Works, Rivers State, effective immediately. My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics.

“This decision was taken after deep introspection. I appreciate Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve my beloved Rivers State as Commissioner for Works.”

On her part, Aguma said she resigned from the cabinet for personal reasons.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the Honourable Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State on this day 14th of December 2023.

“ “I thank Your Excellency for the privilege to serve in the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments. I wish Your Excellency a successful tenure and pray for best wishes in all your endeavours,” she stated.

