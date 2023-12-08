Fubara draws battle line, vows never to surrender to intimidation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has vowed never to surrender his mandate no matter the intimidation or sabotage deliberately cooked up in some quarters against him.

Fubara who spoke on Thursday said nothing would make him abandon the mandate given to him to serve, protect and advance the fortunes of the state.

Fubara who spoke on Thursday while declaring open the 115 and 116 combined Quarterly General Meeting of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, said he is determined to serve the people of the state with humility, sincerity of purpose and accountability.

“Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend and advance it as the Governor,” Fubara said.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage.

“I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace as there is nothing to gain in a state of needless crisis.”

The Governor added that he is determined to take drastic measures to strengthen education, health care and social services across the state so that no part of the state, including the rural areas, would be left behind.

He explained that the 2024 budget of the state would prioritise and provide sufficient funding to create universal access to affordable and quality education and health care services.

“We will also take deliberate steps to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit among our teeming unemployed youths through viable initiatives on skills development, entrepreneurship training and targeted investments in commercial agriculture.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now