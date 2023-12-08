Constituents begin recall process for four Rivers lawmakers

Some constituents from the four local government areas of Ogoni land say they had commenced a process to recall the four lawmakers representing the areas in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

They named the four lawmakers as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Dumle Maol; Barile Nwakor, representing Khana Constituency 1; Aforji Igwe, representing Eleme; Bernard Ngba, representing Tai Constituency.

The Convener of Ogoni Development Drive, Solomon Lenu, said this while speaking to newsmen at the official opening of the recall register in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Lenu said: “The errant lawmakers left the core responsibility for which they were elected to go on a political jamboree with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“We have equally obtained the comprehensive voters’ register of all voters in the four LGAs and constituencies.

“We have also created an electronic capture form to make the petition process easier for students at various campuses.”

According to the ODD convener, the commencement of the recall process began after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the four lawmakers from Ogoni to apologise to Fubara and the Ogoni people who voted for them.

“We will follow the process of their recall to its logical conclusion no matter how long the process may take,” Lenu said.

