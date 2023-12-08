Police block pro-Wike lawmakers from accessing Rivers Assembly

The 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, were on Thursday stopped by the policemen manning the gates of the Assembly from entering.

According to reports, the pro-Wike lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, were at the Assembly to hold a valedictory session in honour of their late colleague, Dinebari Loloox, who represented Khana State Constituency 2.

But the bus conveying the lawmakers, all dressed in black, was stopped by policemen at the gates, who said they had an order not to allow anyone in.

Though some of the lawmakers were seen discussing with the policemen, they, however, remained adamant and turned them back.

A police officer, who spoke to reporters without giving his name, said: “What we are doing is to ensure there are no security breaches.

“This morning, we received intelligence that some group of persons came to the Assembly. We don’t know their mission. You know these are distinguished lawmakers, we must ensure their safety.“

The policemen were later persuaded and allowed the lawmakers to enter and hold the valedictory session.

Though the remains of their departed lawmaker were not brought into the Assembly, the session was attended by his family, a member of the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, and some former state lawmakers.

The House thereafter adjourned till December 18, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Rivers State House of Assembly had been in crisis since October 29 when the complex was bombed ahead of a planned move by the pro-Wike lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The complex had been under lock until Wednesday when the pro-Wike lawmakers accessed the place and held plenary.

