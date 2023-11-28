Appeal Court dismisses Cole, Accord Party’s petitions against Rivers Gov, Fubara

The Lagos Division of the Appeal Court on Tuesday, dismissed a petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Patrick Tonye-Cole, against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In like manner, the appeal court also threw out a petition instituted by the Accord Party which also challenged the victory of Fubara in the same election.

Prior to filing the petition at the appellate court, the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had in October, dismissed Cole’s petition challenging the election victory of Fubara as the governor of the state.

In dismissing the earlier petition, the tribunal had ruled that the APC which sponsored Cole had withdrawn the petition against Fubara’s victory.

The APC candidate, not satisfied with the tribunal judgement, had gone to the appeal court to seek the nullification of Fubara’s victory as well as compelling INEC to declare him the winner of the governorship election in Rivers.

Cole had contested that Fubara’s election as governor was initially dismissed by the tribunal in October.

