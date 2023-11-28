Tinubu jets out to Dubai Wednesday to attend COP28 Summit

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as the COP28 Climate Summit.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed that the Nigerian leader will “participate in the World Leaders’ Summit on December 1 and 2,” where he is scheduled to deliver a “national statement highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.”

“At the Leaders’ Summit with the theme, ‘Unite, Act, and Deliver,’ President Tinubu will advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100bn annually for support to localised initiatives to address climate change-related challenges,” the statement said.

The statement titled ‘President Tinubu to attend COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai,’ added that his message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

“While in Dubai, Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation,” Ngelale said.

He further revealed that the Nigerian delegation to Summit which will include senior government officials, will also “actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.”

The president is also billed to present the 2024 Appropriation bill to the National Assembly same Wednesday.

