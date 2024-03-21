Tinubu bans ministers, appointees, others from foreign trips for three months

President Bola Tinubu has banned his ministers, heads of agencies, political appointees and top government officials from embarking on foreign trips sponsored with public funds for three months.

The ban which was contained in a letter dated March 12 and signed by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, will come into effect from April 1.

The letter noted that the President was no longer comfortable with the rising cost of travel expenses borne by ministries and parastatals and as such, is placing a blanket ban on such trips.

“Mr President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for cabinet members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery,” the letter reads in part.

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr Presideni’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three months from Ist April 2024.

“This temporary measure is aimed at cost reduction in governance and intended as a cost-saving measure without compromising government functions,” the furtjer letter stated.

It added that any government officials who intended to go on any public funded foreign trip “must seek and get presidential approval at least two weeks before embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary.”

The ban on foreign trips for government officials is coming following outcry by Nigerians who have expressed concerns with the number of foreign trips being embarked upon by Tinubu and his appointees, all at tax payers’ expense.

The President had, in January, issued a standing order reducing the number of personnel who should accompany him on both local and foreign trips, mandating that his delegation should not exceed 25 for local travels and 20 for international trip.

