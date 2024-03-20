Port Harcourt-Abuja Rail: Reps to probe Nigerian govt, UK firm’s MOU

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to probe the agreement between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited for the implementation of the Port Harcourt-Enugu-Calabar-Abuja standard gauge rail line project.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government had recently clarified that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with a United Kingdom firm, Messrs. MPH Rail Development (UK) Limited, for the design and construction of the Port Harcourt-Enugu-Calabar-Abuja standard gauge rail line on Public, Private Partnership (PPP) basis was not legally binding.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, on March 18, 2024, adding that the MoU signed on February 12, 2024 by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, on behalf of the ministry, was to provide a platform for further discussion between parties to determine whether the project could be executed or not.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to a petition from the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET), laid at Wednesday’s plenary by the lawmaker representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Laying the petition dated March 20, 2024, Ugochinyere said the civil society organisation (CSO) sought the intervention of the House on the terms of the agreement to ensure transparency, accountability and probity in public office.

The petition reads in part: ”The above subject refers, please. I am in receipt of & petition on the above subject from the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET), a registered non-governmental Organization poised to promote justice, equity and equality in the affairs of government and its Agencies, articulate the need for transparency, accountability and probity in public office and demand same from public office holders.

“They are seeking the intervention of the House of Representatives in redressing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited for the implementation of the Portharcourt-Enugu-Calabar-Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Line Project.”

The petition was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary session

