Metro
Man arrested over death threat against EFCC boss, Olukoyede, on instagram
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, March 18, 2024, arrested one Kayode Cole for issuing a death threat against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.
Cole was arrested at the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.
The suspect made the death threat through his Instagram page handle: “1billionsecretss”, while commenting on a story posted by a popular Instagram blogger, on February 1, 2024.
Instablog9ja had posted a story with a caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group- EFCC Chairman”.
Reacting on the comment section of Instablog9ja, Cole stated that the EFCC Chairman will be dead in six months.
“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6months remembered, I said it”, he said.
READ ALSO: At 64, I am too old to fear death, Tinubu’s wife, Remi, reacts to threats
In the course of interrogation, the suspect reportedly claimed that he was just “chasing clout.”
A statement by Dele Oloyede, EFCC head of media and publicity stated that the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.
Recall that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, had on Wednesday, January 30, 2024, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.” revealed that the Commission had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.
The EFCC boss also stated that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organization’s bank account.
