Kaduna court jails four internet fraudsters

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of four internet fraudsters before Justices Darius Khobo and A.A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced Mohammed Ibrahim and Ibrahim Yusuf while Mubàrak Olarewaju Ibrahim and Olorunfemi Feyi Samuel were jailed by Justice Khobo.

All the convicts were prosecuted on one-count separate charges bordering on fraudulent activities and cheating by impersonation. They all pleaded “guilty” when the charges were read to them.

Following their pleas, prosecution counsel, M.E Eimonye and M. Lawal urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced Ibrahim to two years imprisonment with N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) as an option of fine. Samuel was sentenced to five years imprisonment or N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira)as an option of fine. In addition, he was ordered to make $205 (Two Hundred and Five USD) restitution to his victim.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced Mohammed to two years imprisonment or N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand naira)as an option of fine while Yusuf bagged two years imprisonment or N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) option of fine. In addition, Yusuf was ordered to restitute the sum of $200 (Two Hundred United Dollars) being proceeds of his crime to his victim.

All the convicts forfeited the mobile phones recovered from them to the Federal Government.

Their journey to prison began after they were nabbed by operatives of Kaduna Command in a sting operations carried out in and around Kaduna axis following credible intelligence on their involvement in internet-related offences. They were found to have impersonated foreigners and used the assumed identities to defraud their victims.

