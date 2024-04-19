JUST IN: Court throws out EFCC case against former AGF Adoke

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday dismissed the alleged money laundering charge brought against a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

The case had been filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang upheld the “no case” submission by Adoke and subsequently discharged and acquitted him of all charges.

Detaiks coming…

