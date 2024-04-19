Renovation work delays NASS resumption, new date announced

The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of plenary until April 30, to allow for the full renovation of both main chambers.

The Senate and House of Representatives had earlier shifted resumption after its Easter and Eid recess to April 23, but on Thursday, the plenary resumption was rescheduled.

Both Houses moved to temporary chambers in September 2022, after the commencement of renovation work on their hallowed chambers by Visible Construction Company Nigeria Limited in July 2022.

The notice of postponement of resumption by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, stated that lawmakers would be resuming to the main chambers.

The notice read: “Distinguished senators are hereby respectfully informed that resumption of plenary, which was earlier postponed to Tuesday 23rd April 2024, has further been postponed to Tuesday, 30th April 2024 at 11 am.’’

“Kindly note that the plenary sitting will be held at the main chamber of the Senate. All inconveniences this postponement may cause distinguished senators are highly regretted, please.”

The chair of House Committee on Media, Akin Rotimi, said the House would reconvene on April 30, to allow lawmakers to complete the constitution review process.

The extension follows the earlier decision by the House Committee on Constitution Review to extend the deadline for submission of memoranda to April 30, 2024.

Additionally, the extended timeline will allow for more concerted preparation for the legislative summits on State Police, as well as the one on Tax Reforms, Revenue Enhancement, and Digital Transformation coming up in the next two weeks.

