National Assembly committee on petroleum adjourns budget defence to December 18

The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Petroleum Resources on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to December 18 due to the absence of key officials of the ministry.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senator from Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Yari said that the committee was constrained to adjourn due to the absence of the ministers.

He said the officials should be given a second chance to appear for the session.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee of Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Ado Doguwa, described the absence of the ministers as a sign of disrespect to the parliament.

He said the committee would invoke relevant sections of the constitution to compel them to appear if they are absent at the next hearing.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Agom Jarigbe, said that the ministers should appear before the committee and account for the 2023 budget.

