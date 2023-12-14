Police recovers vehicles, motorcycles used for Ikere-Ekiti robbery

Police operatives in Ekiti have recovered three vehicles and two motorcycles used by the armed robbers in Wednesday’s attack in the state.

A gang of armed robbers attacked some banks in Ikere-Ekiti and killed three persons in the town.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, said the operatives are on the trail of the fleeing suspects who abandoned the vehicles after the operation.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, had also visited the scene of the armed robbery incident for an on-the-spot assessment.

