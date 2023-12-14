Troops arrest alleged IPOB commander, 3 others in Enugu

Troops of Sector 1 Exercise, GOLDEN DAWN, on Wednesday, arrested an alleged commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) identified as Uchechukwu Akpa in Enugu State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

He said three other members of the group were arrested alongside the commander at their hideout inside the Christ the King Catholic Church in Ameta Mgbowo, Awgu local government area of the state.

The spokesman added that the operation was carried out with other security agencies following credible intelligence on the suspects’ activities.

The statement read: “The suspects were arrested while holding a meeting to take over the leadership of IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command, Enugu State Chapter from apprehended former Commander ‘Chocho,’ They were also planning to carry out attacks on own troops.

“During the raid, Mr. Uchechukwu Akpa sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape. Others arrested are – Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta, and Ezennaya Udeigewere while four live cartridges were recovered in the operation.

“Mr. Uchechukwu Akpa was the Second in Command to Chocho a notorious IPOB/ESN criminal who earlier escaped to Benue State due to the intensity of own operations and was recently arrested. The arrested criminals are presently in custody for further exploitation.

“In a follow-up raid carried out at the early hours of today, Thursday, 14 December 2023 at another hideout in Nenwe, Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, where the following were recovered -one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and one pump action rifle.”

