I will succeed as president with Akpabio, Abbas on my side – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday the efforts of his administration to transform Nigeria’s economy are yielding results with the support of the National Assembly.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

Tinubu stressed that the success recorded by the government in its efforts to reposition Nigeria was made possible by the leadership of both Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

He said the challenges facing the country would be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature to evolve workable solutions for the good of Nigerians.

The president said: “Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed.

He said the Senate President has always shown commitment to national development.

Tinubu added: “I believe in the person of Senator Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner.

“As a commissioner, he was extremely inquisitive about what was going on in Lagos. I didn’t know then that he wanted to be a governor. As governor, he transformed Akwa Ibom tremendously.”

He recalled how some of the economic and social programmes initiated by the former minister of Niger Delta developed the state, saying the drainage system he constructed had saved many lives and livelihoods in the state.

In his remarks, the Senate president commended Tinubu for his visionary leadership, most recently demonstrated in the quality of decisions taken so far to ensure improved security and a revamped economy.

“You are the first President who openly stepped out and said you believed that someone like me would make a difference as Senate President.

“It is not that the National Assembly is an appendage of the executive. President Tinubu was the first to get it right.

‘’Mr. President, there’s no country that you have been to that investors did not rush to meet with you,’’ he stated.

