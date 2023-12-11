Tinubu pledges continuous support to military in fight against terrorists, others

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday he would continue to provide the military with the necessary support to keep the country’s trouble makers at bay.

Tinubu, who spoke at the 2023 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Borno State, acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment to national security and asked the force to remain non-partisan but vigilant in upholding democratic principles.

He said: “The professional conduct of the Armed Forces during the elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States underscores your role as a guardian of our constitutional order and democracy precepts. In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely non-partisan but vigilantly pro-democracy.

“We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be commissioned during this Conference.

“These projects not only bring the military and civilian population into closer affinity and mutual understanding, they also serve the practical purpose of tangibly improving the living conditions of the people.”

The president also affirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing the ongoing modernisation process within the military, with a focus on improving mobility, communications, and offensive striking capabilities.

The President, while expressing the nation’s gratitude for the service and sacrifice of the armed forces, recalled his earlier approval of N18 billion in Group Life Assurance benefits for families of fallen heroes.

He pledged continuous government support for the welfare of serving personnel and their families.

In his remark, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, said the president’s new approach to empowering the force and enhancing intra-military collaboration has helped to boost the morale of the armed forces.

“Mr. President, you are a man of your word. Your Renewed Hope Agenda assured Nigerians of progress in the fight against insecurity. The men of the armed forces are more committed than ever before. They see the progress they are recording.

“They know the damage they are inflicting on our enemies. They have high morale. Our enemies do not because of your leadership. Thank you, Mr. President,” the minister added.

