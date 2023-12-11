News
Kaduna: Troops rescue nine hostages, two others die in bandits’ captivity
Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.
The Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.
He said the hostages were rescued on December 8.
Yahaya added that the troops were on patrol of the Kanzaure general area when they received a report of the kidnap of 11 civilians at Anguwan Maharba and Dandami villages.
The spokesman said: “The troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force swiftly mobilized and laid ambush on the bandits’ crossing point.
“The troops made contact with the bandits and their overwhelming firepower made the bandits to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds.
“The troops rescued nine kidnapped victims while two of the hostages were killed by the bandits before the troops’ arrival.”
“One AK47 rifle, magazine, and one locally-made gun were recovered from the bandits.”
