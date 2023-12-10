Tinubu advocates good governance as antidote to coups in West Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday implored West African leaders to prioritise good governance and collective prosperity in their various countries.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the call at the 64th ordinary session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja.

He identified good governance as a catalyst for securing popular support in the sub-region.

Tinubu said: “This is an essential tool to prevent authoritarian takeovers of power and unconstitutional changes of government in the region.

“The delivery of good governance is not just a fundamental commitment; it is also an avenue to address the concerns of our citizens, to improve their quality of life, and create a stable environment conducive to the achievement of sustainable development.

“By providing good governance that tackles the challenges of poverty, inequality, and other concerns of the people, we would have succeeded in addressing some of the root causes of military interventions in civilian processes in our region.”

On the decisions taken by West African leaders to further strengthen democracy in the sub-region, the president said the bloc had outlined specific measures to be taken against any member state opting for an unconstitutional change of government.

“While the imposition of punitive sanctions may pose challenges, it is important to underscore that the struggle to protect the fundamental liberties of our Community’s citizens must be upheld and respected.

READ ALSO: Military interference in democracy not acceptable in West Africa – Tinubu

“To this end, I would like to reiterate the imperative of re-engaging with the countries under military rule based on realistic and short transition plans that can deliver democracy and good governance to the innocent populations in those countries.

“On our part, we should be prepared to provide them with technical and material support, to ensure the achievement of these strategic goals,” he added.

Tinubu also applauded the Liberian President, George Weah, for accepting defeat and congratulating his opponent during the country’s last presidential election.

He invited leaders at the summit and other participants to give a standing ovation to the Liberian leader.

He equally acknowledged the presence of former President Goodluck Jonathan who in 2015 displayed a similar commitment to democratic ideals after losing his re-election bid to the opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

“I would also like to seize this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Republic of Liberia for the successful conduct of the presidential election, widely adjudged to be free, fair, and credible.

“Let me also commend my brother and colleague, George Weah, for his exemplary leadership and conduct throughout the electoral process.

“By accepting defeat and congratulating his opponent, President Weah has left a legacy to be emulated by politicians in our region and beyond,” President Tinubu concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now