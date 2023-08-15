Military interference in democracy not acceptable in West Africa – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu declared on Tuesday that military interference in democratic government would no longer be tolerated in West Africa and the rest of the continent.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this when he received the Special Envoy of the Gabonese, Mr. Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja.

Immongault brought President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s message of support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolution on the current political situation in the Niger Republic.

Ondimba is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

President Tinubu expressed happiness at the ECCAS solidarity with its West African counterpart on the Niger Republic impasse.

He said the Central Africa bloc’s support showed that military interference in democratic governance was not acceptable anywhere, including in West Africa.

Tinubu said: “I appreciate the solidarity and support of President Bongo on the situation in Niger. We are working not to compound the problem. We have well-meaning people who have intervened.

“I understand the fear of our people on any form of military action. We are working to keep the sanctions in place and we are following them to the letter. We are happy to know that ECCAS is with us on this. Interference in democratic governance is not acceptable to ECOWAS.”

ECOWAS on July 30 gave the military junta in Niger a seven-day ultimatum to release ousted President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional order in the country.

The West African bloc later introduced new sanctions, including asset freeze and travel ban on the coup plotters and their supporters after they rebuffed the directive and shut the Nigerien airspace in a bid to prevent external intervention on the crisis.

ECOWAS had since activated its standby troops to force out the coup plotters following the breakdown of talks last week.

