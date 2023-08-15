News
Police arrests militant commander, 4 others in Benue
Police operatives in Benue have arrested a militant leader, Kumaor Fachir Daniel, and four others in the state.
Daniel is the second in command to the militia leader, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, who was killed by soldiers attached to the Operation Ayem Akpatuma in September 2020.
The state Commissioner of Police, Nnamdi Onyeka, who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the troops also recovered weapons and ammunition in the operation.
He listed the recovered items to include two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Beretta pistols, one double-barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, and 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition.
The CP said: “On 14/08/2023 at about 0340hrs officers from Operation ZENDA JTF Tactical team trailed and arrested a dreaded and vicious armed bandit kingpin, named KUMAOR FACHIR DANIEL, popularly known as ‘2nd in Command to Late Gana Boys’ along Adikpo-Ugbema road.
“Further investigation led to the arrest of four other gang members named – Iorwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe AKA Oryughurt and one Terhemba Sevav a 47-year-old member of the gang from Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area who specialized in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang.
” I want to use this opportunity to warn criminals and intending criminals that I will not tolerate criminality in Benue State under my watch. I will fight them as long as I remain the commissioner of police in the state.”
