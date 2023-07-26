Metro
Police arrests four suspected child traffickers in Benue
Police operatives in Benue have arrested four suspected members of a child trafficking syndicate in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi, said the suspects were operating around the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Northbank and other parts of Makurdi.
She said the suspects were arrested following reports on their criminal activities.
Anene listed the suspects as Member Friday, his wife, Stephen Terungwa, Sughter Akegh and Atom Gideon.
She said: “During the interview session, suspects confessed to having recruited pregnant girls who gave birth and handed them over to one Friday, the kingpin who has been on the run. They were paid one hundred and fifty thousand Naira for each pregnancy that was delivered.”
