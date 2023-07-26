Why gambling has become prevalent in Nigeria

The progress of digital technology, increased availability of high-speed internet connections and the spread of affordable smartphones have all enormously boosted the popularity of online gaming around the world.

This means that increasing number of keen players now have access to online gambling platforms.

From logging on for a leisurely session playing at a leading casino site, to placing a sports bet with one of the bookies available online, the world is now full of online gambling options.

This convenience of being able to play casino games from anywhere and at any time is making online gaming the fastest growing part of the international entertainment industry.

All this is encouraged by the growing appeal of spectator eSports and the social aspect of online gaming communities and multiplayer games. At the same time there has been a growing acceptance of online gaming from the establishment.

In some regions, of course, some opponents still express concerns about potential negative effects and argue for stricter regulations. But the overall perception of online gaming has become more positive in recent years.

Legislation surrounding online gaming has also evolved – although it still varies significantly from country to country.

Some regions have adopted more permissive gaming regulations, allowing them to embrace the positive economic potential of the gaming industry and promoting responsible gaming practices.

These authorities usually establish licensing frameworks and regulatory bodies to oversee online gaming operations, ensuring there is adequate consumer protection.

Nigerian gaming industry

In the West African country of Nigeria, like much of the world, online gaming has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Online games of chance have become particularly popular among the Nigerian youth. This is due to the usual global factors of improved internet connectivity, availability of affordable smartphones and the rise of social media.

Nigeria has also seen a particular rise in the popularity of esports. Increasing numbers of local esports tournaments and the visibility of Nigerian gamers’ participation in international competitions, has helped to cultivate a thriving national esports scene.

This has helped fuel the social acceptability of online casinos too.

Mobile gaming has been more significant than computer gaming in West Africa. Game publishers quickly realised that desktop and laptop devices are less common here so they have targeted the Nigerian market with mobile games.

At the same time Nigeria has seen some positive developments in gambling legislation too – or rather, no negative ones.

Its National Lottery Regulatory Commission is responsible for regulating lotteries, gaming and betting activities in the country. It has been generally supportive to the industry and very little has been changed to deal with the surge in digital gambling.

This means the growth of online gaming in Nigeria has so far been relatively unhindered.

What the future holds

The future of online gambling in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa is likely to be influenced by several factors. For a start, industry experts are expecting some big regulatory changes in coming years.

As online gambling is likely to continue to grow in popularity, it is expected that regulatory bodies in Nigeria and other African countries will finally need to pay it closer attention.

Experts believe that this push for clearer regulations and licensing frameworks actually help both sides. It can keep the industry clean and transparent while also ensuring a degree of consumer protection, preventing underage gambling and promoting responsible gambling practices.

Overall, the online gambling market in Nigeria, and in Africa as a whole, seems to be poised for continued growth. The rising population and increased urbanisation of the continent is likely to fuel this trend.

And continuing factors such as the increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption and a growing middle class with disposable income are likely to contribute to the expansion of the online gaming market.

This growth may attract more local and international gambling operators to invest in the region, which in turn will make the online offerings more appealing.

Mobile growth

Experts expect that mobile gaming will be expected to play the major role in the future growth of online gambling in West Africa, given the widespread use of smartphones.

The development of secure and convenient mobile payment solutions tailored to the Nigerian markets will boost online gambling transactions and accessibility too. The industry will become completely geared to the mobile world.

It’s not just financial systems that will benefit. African markets present growth opportunities for the international gambling operators too.

The industry is likely to witness partnerships between local and international operators tapping into Nigeria’s huge potential market. It is a chance to combine their expertise and resources to provide a broader range of offerings and enhance user experiences.

Overall, the future of online gambling in Nigeria and West Africa presents huge opportunities for growth – but this will be shaped by any regulatory developments, technological advancements and cultural factors.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now