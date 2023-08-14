Where Can I Play Live Dealer Casino Games from Evolution Gaming?

If you live in South Africa and want to play live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, one of the most trusted sites you can turn to is the official 10bet online casino. It’s Africa’s number-one casino site, where you can play hundreds of slots, classic table & card games, and live dealer games with real money.

Evolution Gaming is the iGaming industry’s best producer of cutting-edge live dealer games, and you can enjoy playing their games from your smartphone, tablet, desktop computer or laptop, provided you are at least 18 years old.

Let’s dive straight in to discover more about 10bet and Evolution Gaming’s award-winning live dealer games.

What is 10bet Africa?

The official 10bet website is by far the best online casino in South Africa. It has a welcome bonus for all new players, and is free to register a new account here.

It has over 750 games from numerous market-leading software providers and game development studios, including regular, computer-generated games like online slot machines, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, and baccarat, online slot machines, ‘crash’ games (a kind of arcade-style game), and online scratchcards. Random Number Generators (or RNGs, for short) produce the outcomes in these games.

10bet is also home to over 50 state-of-the-art live dealer games from Evolution Gaming – arguably the world’s best live dealer casino software provider. Live dealer games are not computer generated; the action is presented to you in real-time by human beings, known as the live dealers.

Live dealer games also don’t use sophisticated RNGs to produce the outcomes. It’s much like playing games at a land-based casino, but instead of being there in person, you can only access live dealer casinos from smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, desktop computers, laptops, and some consoles and smart TVs.

If you fancy a change from playing casino games, you may also be pleased to learn that 10bet also has regular (pre-match) sports betting services and live betting (aka in-play betting) services.

It’s a fully licensed real-money gambling site with multiple licensed gambling products. 10bet is owned and operated by a reputable name from the iGaming industry, and it uses SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption technology to protect each player’s personal details and preferred banking method information.

What are the most popular live dealer games from Evolution Gaming?

The company has produced over 100 different types of live dealer casino games from Evolution, and as mentioned, more than 50 of their hottest titles are now available to play at 10bet Casino.

If you go to 10bet Africa today, you can find the following games from Evolution Gaming:

● Live dealer roulette games (9)

● Live game show-themed live dealer games (14)

● Live dealer blackjack games (11)

● Live dealer dice games (5)

● Live dealer poker games (7)

● Other live dealer card games (13)

Some of their most popular games to try out before any others are hit titles, such as Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Live Deal or No Deal, Live 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, Live Lightning Baccarat, Live Caribbean Stud Poker, Live Deal or No Deal, MONOPOLY Live, Live Funky Time, and Live Crazy Time.

Honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of these popular live dealer games, then be sure to check out several other iconic games, such as Live Football Studio Dice, Live Blackjack Party, Live Power Blackjack, Live Mega Ball, Live Dream Catcher, and Live Cash or Crash.

If that’s not enough to keep you going, there’s also Live Infinite Blackjack, Live Immersive Roulette, Live Double Ball Roulette, Live American Roulette, Live Craps, Live Fan Tan, Live Super Sic Bo, Live Golden Wealth Baccarat, and Live Andar Bahar.

We can also recommend checking out Live Dragon Tiger, Live Extreme Texas Hold’em, Live Three Card Poker, Live Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker, and Live Free Bet Blackjack, to name just a few.

Can I practise playing live dealer games for free?

Unfortunately, live dealer games are generally never accessible to online casino players in the free-play demo mode. However, they aren’t expensive to play. For example, in most of the games mentioned above, it’s possible to play from as little as R2.00, R4.00, or R5.00 per spin, hand, or round, depending on the game.

Final note

If you decide to sign up to 10bet online casino to play live dealer games, remember to gamble responsibly by staying within your budget. You can do so by never chasing your losses or spending money you can’t afford to lose.

Don’t forget to have fun and take short breaks between sessions now and then. If you win big, remember to withdraw some of your winnings instead of spending it all on your favourite games again. Perhaps just leave a little bit in your account so you don’t have to deposit again.

