162,834 traffic offenders arrested in six months —FRSC

About 162,834 traffic offenders were arrested across the country between January and June, 2023 by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Corps Public Relations Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem has disclosed.

Kazeem, who made the disclosure during an interview with journalists on Sunday, added that the traffic offenders were arrested for committing 179,165 offences.

He said: “From January to June 2023 alone, the corps recorded a total of 162,834 arrest of traffic offenders and a total of 179,165 offences.”

He further stated thay the offences leading to the arrests included over speeding, seatbelt use violation, route violation, light sign violation, use of phone while driving, overloading, and dangerous driving.

The FRSC spokesman also disclosed that no fewer than 4,387 people were killed as a result of road traffic crashes between January and June across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The corps also recorded 14,108 injuries from the crashes within the same period.

“These crashes occurred as a result of night trips, fatigue, route violation, dangerous overtaking, use of worn out/expired tyres and speeding.

“And you know our men do not operate at night, as such these drivers take advantage of our absence on the road at night to violate established traffic regulations”, Kazeem added,

He further said that an investigation by the FRSC also showed that a lot of the crashes involved untrained and inexperienced drivers.

