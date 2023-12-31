Metro
16 escape death in Delta road crash
Sixteen persons, on Saturday, escaped death in Asaba, the Delta State capital when the vehicle they were traveling in got involved in a lone accident.
According to reports, the accident occurred at about 12.55 pm by Animal Care along the Asaba-Onitsha expressway.
The accident involved an ash-coloured Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GBZ 369 YK which was heading towards Onitsha when the incident happened.
Ten of those on board, including two minors and eight adult males were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 31, 2023
Eyewitnesses stated that the injured victims were rushed to the hospital.
Operatives of Delta State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps were on ground for rescue operations.
The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Udeme Eshiet, who confirmed the accident, noted that his men responded within five minutes of receiving the report of the crash.
Eshiet further confirmed that nobody died as a result of the crash: “The injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.
“The cause of the lone crash was due to speed limit violation and loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.
“The vehicle had been towed to the FRSC office in Asaba along with other recovered items”
Eshiet, however, urged motorists to observe safety rules on the road to avoid accidents.
