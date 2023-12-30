Two abducted Koreans regain freedom in Rivers

The two Korean nationals abducted by criminals in Rivers State have regained their freedom.

Gunmen suspected to be militants on December 12 kidnapped the foreigners working with Daewoo Engineering and Company heading to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

They also killed four soldiers attached to the team in the ambush attack along the Ahoada/Abua East-West Road in Rivers State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the release of the victims in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

She said the men were released following pressure from security agents.

Iringe-Koko said: “The two Korean expatriates abducted, On 12/12/2023, at Location junction Egunughan community Emughan CLAN in Abua /Odual LGA in Rivers State were released by their abductors due to the pressure mounted on them by Tactical teams and the military meanwhile investigation is ongoing.”

