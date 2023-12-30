Metro
Two shops, football viewing centre burnt in Kwara fuel tanker explosion
At least two shops and a football viewing centre were completely burnt in a fuel tanker explosion at the Idi-Ape area of Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday.
The Head of Media and Publicity of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ilorin.
He said properties worth N34.6 million were destroyed by the inferno.
However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.
The statement read: “On December 30, 2023, at approximately 10:47 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service swiftly responded to a fire emergency at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, in the Idi-Ape area of Ilorin East Local Government.
“The firefighters, equipped with their fire appliances, arrived promptly to face a blazing diesel tanker containing 22,000 litres with registration number MUS 916 YF.
“The situation escalated as the tanker’s valve opened, causing diesel to gush out forcefully. Undeterred, the firemen, demonstrating their exceptional firefighting skills, called for additional support, and another fire appliance quickly joined the effort. After a relentless hour of collective effort, the dedicated team successfully extinguished the raging fire.
“Unfortunately, the ensuing fire resulted in damage to two shops and a football viewing centre.”
