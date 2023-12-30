Two die in Ebonyi fuel tanker explosion

Two persons died in a fuel tanker explosion along the Abakaliki–Onueke-Afikpo Expressway in Ebonyi on Friday night.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Igwe Nnabuife, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Nnabuife said the truck which carried Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol caught fire at the airport junction of the highway at 8:20 p.m., on Friday.

He said: “One vehicle was involved. We have not been able to identify the registration number because the vehicle was burnt beyond recognition.

“On fatality, two persons were killed while one was seriously injured. The dead ones have been taken to Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“The injured person was taken to Onueke General Hospital, Ezza-South Local Government Area of Ebonyi.”

