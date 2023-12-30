Again, gunmen kill three youths in Plateau community

Three youths have reportedly been killed by gunmen in a fresh attack which occurred in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to reports, the three youths had gone to pick up their relatives who earlier escaped to Bokkos town during an earlier invasion of their community when some gunmen attacked them at Lut village, killing them on the spot on Friday evening.

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LG, Kefas Mallai, who confirmed the death of the three youths to reporters in Jos on Saturday, said: “Three youths from Angwan Hausawa, Bokkos town: Lurwan Ismail (Ron Muslim), Muhammadu Tuka (Ron Muslim), and Mayo (Mwaghavul Christian), were killed yesterday (Friday) at Lut, one of the communities earlier attacked by assailants on Christmas eve.

“They went there to pick up their loved ones (Fulanis) who escaped to Bokkos town as IDPs when they were killed. Their bodies earlier seen are now missing.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that more than 195 persons were killed on Christmas Eve when terrorists attacked 25 villages in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State. Over 3000 persons were said to have been injured, more than 1200 building destroyed and over 10,000 displaced.

