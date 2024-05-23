Nadal to begin French Open campaign with Zverev clash

Rafael Nadal will start his French Open campaign with a first-round match against German fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The tournament is expected to be Nadal’s last Paris outing, as he had announced his intention to retire from the sport later this year.

The Spaniard has won the men’s title on a record 14 occasions in Paris.

Read Also: Djokovic wins men’s record 23rd Grand Slam to surpass Nadal

Zverev, 27, is one of the favourites for the title and tuned up by winning the Italian Open last week.

Meanwhile, defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic starts against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The French Open, which is the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, starts on Sunday, 26 May.

