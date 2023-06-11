Djokovic wins men’s record 23rd Grand Slam to surpass Nadal

Novak Djokovic has emerged champion of the 2023 French Open after defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final in Paris on Sunday.

36-year-old Djokovic was far from his best in the initial stages but his quality in a first-set tie-break laid the platform for a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 7-5 victory.

The Serb’s victory at Roland Garros broke the tie with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic also becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times.

Victory on the Paris clay moves Djokovic alongside Serena Williams in terms of Grand Slam titles, with only Margaret Court standing in front of him with 24 majors.

“I’m beyond fortunate to win 23 Grand Slams in my life, it is incredible,” said Djokovic, who also won the French Open in 2016 and 2021.

“I was a seven-year-old dreaming I could win Wimbledon one day and become number one in the world. I’m beyond grateful and and blessed to be standing here.

“I feel I had the power to create my own destiny. I want to say to every young person if you want a better future, you can create it.”

Minutes after Djokovic won, Nadal paid tribute to his long-time rival.

“Many congratulations on this amazing achievement, 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about and you made it,” the Spaniard wrote.

