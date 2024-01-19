Sports
Djokovic celebrates 100th Australian Open match with victory
Novak Djokovic celebrates his 100th match at the Australian Open with a victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the fourth round.
Top seed Djokovic, outstandingly showed excellence in the best form of his title defence, so far to beat the 30th seed, Etcheverry 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-2).
The 36-year-old Serbian is on course for a 25th Grand Slam title, which would take him clear of the all-time record held by Australian Margaret Court.
Earlier, the world number one has been under the weather in Melbourne, regularly blowing his nose during changeovers, and admitted he has not been at his best until his 100th game.
“It was the best performance I’ve had during this tournament,” Djokovic said.
He will play France’s Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton next.
Djokovic has now won 92 of his 100 matches in Melbourne, and is now the first man to play 100 matches at all four Grand Slams, having played 108 matches at the French Open, 103 at Wimbledon and 101 at the US Open.
The 10-time champion seemed distracted at times in his first two matches at Melbourne Park, dropping sets against Dino Prizmic and then Alexei Popyrin. He was also involved in a confrontation with a fan against Popyrin.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
