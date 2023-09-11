I’m living my childhood dreams, says Djokovic on clinching 24th major at US Open

Crowned champion of the men’s singles event at the US Open, Novak Djokovic has expressed his excitement after clinching a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in a punishing US Open final in New York, said he was living his childhood dreams.

The 36-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 to level Margaret Court’s 50-year record.

He successfully landed three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2023, and becoming the first man to achieve this feat on four occasions.

“It obviously means the world to me,” said Djokovic on winning his 24th major.

Read Also: Djokovic beaten by Alcaraz in thrilling Wimbledon final

“I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

“I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?”

Second seed Djokovic looked physically troubled in that gruelling second set, but showed all the hallmarks of his greatness to win a fourth US Open title.

Now the incoming world number one has the chance to surpass Court at January’s Australian Open – where he has already won a record 10 titles.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that teenager Coco Gauff emerged champion in the women’s singles event at the weekend.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now