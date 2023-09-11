W’Cup Kiss: Rubiales resigns, says family suffered ‘excessive persecution’

The embattled Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president, Luis Rubiales has finally resigned over a kissing incident at the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation ceremony after Spain defeated England in the final in Sydney.

The player said she did not like the kiss and has gained massive support across the world, while Rubiales has insisted that the kiss was mutual and consensual.

The 46-year-old had refused to resign despite calls from every angle, pushing that the truth, according to him, may prevail.

Rubiales, who had been suspended by world football governing body FIFA, said he has now submitted his resignation to federation acting president Pedro Rocha in a statement.

Read Also: Spain FA boss Rubiales suspended by FIFA over Hermoso kiss

“I cannot continue my work,” he told Piers Morgan on his television show.

Rubiales has also resigned from his position as vice-president of Uefa’s executive committee.

“After the quick suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales’ statement read.

“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

He added: “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.

“My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now