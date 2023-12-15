Super Falcons in 34th as Spain top FIFA rankings for first time

Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons have dropped two places in the lates FIFA Rankings as they sit as the 34th best team in the world.

The Falcons however remain best in Africa in the rankings.

Ripples Nigeria earlier this week reported that the team were handed the best women’s team in Africa at the 2023 CAF Awards.

Despite the team’s impressive results in the Paris 2024 Olympic and AWCON 2024 qualifiers against Ethiopia and Cape Verde respectively, it was not enough to move them up.

Read Also: Sports Minister celebrates Super Falcons over AWCON qualification

Meanwhile, Women’s FIFA World Cup winners Spain have reached the top of the Fifa rankings for the first time.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now