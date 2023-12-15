Sports
Super Falcons in 34th as Spain top FIFA rankings for first time
Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons have dropped two places in the lates FIFA Rankings as they sit as the 34th best team in the world.
The Falcons however remain best in Africa in the rankings.
Ripples Nigeria earlier this week reported that the team were handed the best women’s team in Africa at the 2023 CAF Awards.
Despite the team’s impressive results in the Paris 2024 Olympic and AWCON 2024 qualifiers against Ethiopia and Cape Verde respectively, it was not enough to move them up.
Meanwhile, Women’s FIFA World Cup winners Spain have reached the top of the Fifa rankings for the first time.
More to follow…
