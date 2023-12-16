Arsenal’s Jorginho engages girlfriend Catherine

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Catherine Harding as they both got engaged recently.

The former Chelsea midfielder, 31, got down on one knee for the singer, 32, surrounded by red roses and candles while being serenaded by a violinist.

Jorginho, who started dating Catherine in 2020, have share a son named Jax, who is three years old now.

They both took to social media to share the good news, uploading romantic snaps from the proposal event, which featured roses and candles.

Catherine has a daughter named Ada, who is eight years old, with her ex Jude Law, as well as Jax with Jorginho.

The Arsenal player also co-parents two children, Vitor and Alicia, with his estranged wife Natalia Leteri.

The couple were together for eight years and married in 2017, before secretly separating in 2019.

