Footballer banned for confronting fan over racist abuse in Spain

Cheikh Kane Sarr, a goalkeeper of a Spanish third division club has been banned after he confronted a supporter who he claimed racially abused him.

The Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper has been banned for two games.

His teammates had walked off the pitch in the 84th minute and refused to return when Sarr was sent off for going into the stands to confront the rival fan.

The Senegalese said: “I grabbed him and asked why he was insulting me. My attitude was not aggressive, I just wanted to ask him why.”

He added: “It was something horrible and I could not stop myself. It was a very sad and ugly thing what they were saying.”

Meanwhile, as punishment for refusing to complete the match against Sestao River on Saturday, the club were given an automatic 3-0 defeat.

They have also been deducted three points and fined 3,006 euros for the action.

Opponents Sestao, who led 2-1 before the incident, have been ordered to play two home games behind closed doors and have been fined 6,001 euros.

The Spanish football authorities said Sestao failed to act diligently or co-operate in the repression of violent, racist, xenophobic or intolerant behaviour.

