EPL: Foden hat-trick helps Man City beat Villa as Arsenal return to top

Phil Foden scored three goals to help Manchester City thrash Aston Villa 4-1 in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Rodri had opened scoring on 11 minutes and Jhon Duran equalized, before Foden netted thrice to take his tally to 21 goals this season.

The win leaves City level on points with Liverpool in second, but with an inferior goal difference.

Read Also: EPL: Spurs stay fifth after draw at West Ham; Forest defeat Fulham

Meanwhile, Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with victory over struggling 18th-placed Luton Town at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners sealed a 2-0 victory, thanks to Captain Martin Odegaard who opened scoring before an own goal by Japan defender Daiki Hashioka.

Mikel Arteta’s side are one point clear of Liverpool, who play bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

In another Premier League game played on Wednesday, Brighton vs Brentford ended in a goalless draw.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now