Sports
EPL: Foden hat-trick helps Man City beat Villa as Arsenal return to top
Phil Foden scored three goals to help Manchester City thrash Aston Villa 4-1 in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
Rodri had opened scoring on 11 minutes and Jhon Duran equalized, before Foden netted thrice to take his tally to 21 goals this season.
The win leaves City level on points with Liverpool in second, but with an inferior goal difference.
Read Also: EPL: Spurs stay fifth after draw at West Ham; Forest defeat Fulham
Meanwhile, Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with victory over struggling 18th-placed Luton Town at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners sealed a 2-0 victory, thanks to Captain Martin Odegaard who opened scoring before an own goal by Japan defender Daiki Hashioka.
Mikel Arteta’s side are one point clear of Liverpool, who play bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.
In another Premier League game played on Wednesday, Brighton vs Brentford ended in a goalless draw.
