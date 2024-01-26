Rubiales loses appeal to overturn three-year ban from football

Ex-Spanish football federation President, Luis Rubiales has lost his appeal against a three-year ban from football-related activities by Fifa.

The decision comes five months after Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head during the televised celebrations of Spain’s World Cup final win against England, kissing her on the lips.

Rubiales has since stepped down from his role in September.

Hermoso, who later filed a legal complaint against Rubiales, said the kiss was not consensual.

The decision could be challenged before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to a statement from FIFA, “Amongst other considerations, the appeal committee was comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code during and after the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup,”

Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code relates to offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.

Read Also: W’Cup Kiss: FIFA hands Rubiales three-year ban after investigations

On Thursday, a Spanish judge proposed that Rubiales should stand trial over the incident, describing the kiss as “not consensual and… a unilateral and surprising initiative”.

Prosecutors previously charged Mr Rubiales with sexual assault and coercion.

Rubiales has always maintained the kiss was a “consensual peck”, but in the wake of the incident, he was forced to resign as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

It set off a wave of global anger at sexism at the highest levels of women’s sport.

World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked in September and is being investigated as part of the criminal case against Rubiales.

Hermoso, who said her image had been tarnished by the kiss, returned to the national side in October and scored an 89th-minute winner against Italy.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now