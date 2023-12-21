Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern, others reject revamped Super League plans

Top European clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and a few others, have openly rejected plans for a revamped European Super League.

The controversial Super League had been fought against long before now, but it suddenly resurfaced after a top court ruling recently.

The court ruled that banning clubs from joining a breakaway league was unlawful.

The proposal for a revamped Super League is for a league system which would include 64 men’s clubs and 32 women’s clubs.

The plans for a new ESL format would rival current Uefa tournaments.

Following the announcement, Manchester United said in a statement they remain “fully committed” to Uefa competitions.

Chelsea also stated afterwards: “Our position does NOT change.

“We firmly believe that, by working with the Premier League, FA, other European clubs through our strong relationship with the ECA, UEFA, FIFA, we can together continue to develop the European game for the benefit of everyone.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico as well who put out their respective statements in rejecting the breakaway competition.

“We have taken note of the judgement of the European Court of Justice. However, this does not change FC Bayern’s and the ECA’s position that such a competition would be an attack on the importance of the national leagues and the structure of European football,” Bayern CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Paris Saint-Germain rejects wholly and completely any so-called Super League project, which has been the case since day one and will always remain the case.”

Other clubs including Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur also made statements against the breakaway league.

