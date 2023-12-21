Sports
Carabao Cup Semi: Liverpool face Fulham as Chelsea to battle Boro
Liverpool have been drawn against Fulham in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup after they defeated West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Chelsea will be facing Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the competition.
The Reds, who are currently second in the Premier League, are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the 14th time.
The face Fulham who reached this stage after winning a penalty shootout at Everton on Tuesday.
Chelsea also beat Newcastle on penalties in their quarter-final, while Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Port Vale to set up a repeat of the 1998 final.
The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks commencing 8 and 22 January.
The final is scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 25 February.
EFL (Carabao) Cup draw:
Liverpool v Fulham
Middlesbrough v Chelsea
