32-team FIFA Club World Cup will help make football ‘global’ —Wenger

Amid controversies trailing the recent expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup to 32 teams, Arsene Wenger has said that the move would make football go global.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the world football governing body has given the hosting rights to the United States.

The first of the expanded event will begin in 2025, with clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid among the participants.

World players’ union Fifpro as well as a few managers like City boss Pep Guardiola have expressed concern at the plans to expand the competition.

However, Wenger, Fifa’s chief of global football development, says it is “a chance for other clubs to progress”.

Read Also: Arsenal unveil Wenger statue at Emirates Stadium

“The positive impact this will have on clubs is going to be huge, because it will increase resources for clubs all over the world to develop and to compete,” said the former Arsenal manager.

“In Europe we are lucky, but it’s important that we make football really global and this creates a chance for other clubs to progress. It will give more opportunities to more players all over the world to compete at the highest level.

“I accept that the football calendar is a busy one, but this is a competition that is going to take place every four years and of course the rest period during the competition and afterwards has to be respected.”

The expanded competition is billed to begin in 2025, and that edition will take place from 15 June to 13 July.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now