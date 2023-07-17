Wenger says Arsenal in good place to win Premier League

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has expressed confidence that the Gunners will win the 2023/2024 Premier League title.

Arsenal had been on the verge of clinching the Premier League title last season but failed to maintain their pace towards the end as Manchester City eventually won it.

Wenger, who managed the club between 1996 and 2018, said the club’s new signing Declan Rice will help transform the team.

He told Eurosport: “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.

“(Rice?) I think it’s a good investment. I think they have made good buys as they are players now mature but still young so they can stay together for a few years.

“They will be under more pressure after last year but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.”

He added: “I had to cope with no money at all so you have to find a different way.

“Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship.”

