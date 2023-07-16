Sporting Lagos beat Remo Stars to emerge winners of Naija Super 8

Sporting Lagos have emerged as the winners of the maiden Naija Super 8 competition after defeating Remo Stars on penalties in the final on Sunday.

Sporting Lagos, who also recently achieved promotion to the Nigeria Premier League, went from being a wildcard to the Super 8 tourney to emerging champions.

The Lagos side won 4-2 in the shootout after both sides had played 1-1 at full time.

More to follow…

